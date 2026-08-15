Sure Bet of the Day, August 15! VIDA Kovai Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas: A solid bet at 1.62

Dafabet Best Odds Trichy Grand Cholas 1.62 Place a bet

Why are Trichy Grand Cholas Still Well Backed?

Sitting at the 2nd position in the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss from the 4 games played, the Trichy Grand Cholas are looking good at the moment. They have Suresh Kumar, who has made 267 runs from the 10 matches while keeping a strike rate of 162.8 for the team, while he has got Athisayaraj Davidson as the key bowler, who has picked 16 wickets from the 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.86.

Coming to the VIDA Kovai Kings, they are at the 6th position in the points table with just 1 win in the 4 matches played. For them, they have Balasubramaniam Sachin, who has been able to score 436 runs from the 10 matches and has an average of 43.6. In the bowling department, the team has got Jhathavedh Subramanyan, who has picked 9 wickets from the 10 matches played so far.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming fixture, NPR College Ground in Dindigul should provide a reliable wicket for stroke makers, although quick bowlers may find some early movement. Across the previous 10 games, the average match total has been 175, while first innings scores have hovered near 174 and chasing sides have managed about 144. The top score of 209 indicates that substantial totals are achievable once batters adjust to the conditions. Slow bowlers have not enjoyed much success at this venue, putting greater emphasis on seamers. Considering current momentum and market prices, Trichy Grand Cholas appear to have the advantage.