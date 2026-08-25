Pakistan Women Take an Unusual Route to Asia Cup Glory
Women's Cricket will face a tough test in Lahore to play competitive T20s in Pakistan's pre-Asia Cup camp in order to develop their decision-making skills and prepare themselves for high-pressure matches.
The women's Pakistan cricket team is preparing for the Asia Cup with a never-before-seen strategy in employing full T20 cricket against a men's team. Abdul Qadir got their men’s side off to a flying start when they played Fatima Sana's team in their camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.
The type of match was not scenario-based practice training. The concept was to put Pakistan players at the forefront of competitiveness and prepare them for their decision-making process in a stronger competition.
Pakistan have not won the Women's Asia Cup tournament so far, as they fell short of the final in 2012 and 2016 when they were beaten by India. These have also not made it to the final of the past two editions.
The team have won just one of five T20 World Cup games, as a result of which they are entering with a sour taste in their mouths. Notable individuals were Captain Fatima Sana, who registered 55 marks without any breaks, and took 11 wickets while playing against South Africa.
Our Take
The move to play men while being allotted the playing field in Pakistan will pose challenges and could prove helpful to the players to prepare them for pace, pressure and tough situations. These matches will not be an exact replica of International women's cricket, but can be helpful in preparation. It could come in handy for Pakistan when they take on more formidable teams in Dubai, as they're attempting a much-needed Asia Cup break, as they haven't won the tournament since it started.