The move to play men while being allotted the playing field in Pakistan will pose challenges and could prove helpful to the players to prepare them for pace, pressure and tough situations. These matches will not be an exact replica of International women's cricket, but can be helpful in preparation. It could come in handy for Pakistan when they take on more formidable teams in Dubai, as they're attempting a much-needed Asia Cup break, as they haven't won the tournament since it started.