Prabath Jayasuriya Reprimanded by ICC for Striking Boundary Markers.

The reaction by Jayasuriya was most certainly grounded in frustration, but that's not the behaviour expected from a player to damage ground equipment or hit on it. The sanctions laid down by the ICC are suitable, given the relatively minor nature of the incident the player had in mind. One demerit point was the punishment, and the player was issued an official reprimand by the ICC. With tensions already high in the Test, players will need to maintain their composure as the match progresses.