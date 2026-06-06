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Welcome to Sportscafe, your trusted source for all Yashasvi Jaiswal news. Stay tuned for the latest news about Yashasvi Jaiswal, including exclusive insights into his recent games, personal milestones, and future prospects.

AI Simulation, One-Off Test | Kuldeep Yadav's 10-wicket match haul powers India to innings victory over Afghanistan

AI Simulation, One-Off Test | Kuldeep Yadav's 10-wicket match haul powers India to innings victory over Afghanistan

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  • cricket
Why Ravichandran Ashwin Compared Yashasvi Jaiswal to Aakash Chopra

Why Ravichandran Ashwin Compared Yashasvi Jaiswal to Aakash Chopra

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Why Did BCCI Issue Notices to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma?

Why Did BCCI Issue Notices to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma?

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Is Yashasvi Jaiswal being overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL?

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal being overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL?

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Twitter Erupts as Kane Williamson Meets Rising Star Yashasvi Jaiswal

Twitter Erupts as Kane Williamson Meets Rising Star Yashasvi Jaiswal

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AI Simulation, RR vs RCB | Phil Salts blazing knock powers Bengaluru to 200+ chase in Guwahati

AI Simulation, RR vs RCB | Phil Salts blazing knock powers Bengaluru to 200+ chase in Guwahati

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  • cricket
How Yashasvi Jaiswal Is Proving to Be Indias Next All-Format Star

How Yashasvi Jaiswal Is Proving to Be Indias Next All-Format Star

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RR vs MI | Twitter in Awe as Rajasthan Royals Continue Winning Streak

RR vs MI | Twitter in Awe as Rajasthan Royals Continue Winning Streak

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RR vs MI | Twitter Goes Crazy as Jaiswal Fires Royals to Big Score

RR vs MI | Twitter Goes Crazy as Jaiswal Fires Royals to Big Score

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AI Simulation, RR vs MI | Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai Indians to stunning 200+ chase in Guwahati

AI Simulation, RR vs MI | Suryakumar Yadav leads Mumbai Indians to stunning 200+ chase in Guwahati

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Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Indian Stars Attend Kuldeep Yadavs Wedding

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Other Indian Stars Attend Kuldeep Yadavs Wedding

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Yashasvi Jaiswal Enjoys Farm Time Ahead of IPL 2026 Camp with Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal Enjoys Farm Time Ahead of IPL 2026 Camp with Rajasthan Royals

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Is the 5th T20I Sanju Samsons Last Chance to Shine?

Is the 5th T20I Sanju Samsons Last Chance to Shine?

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South Africa tour of India | Twitter in awe as India seal series with commanding win in Vizag

South Africa tour of India | Twitter in awe as India seal series with commanding win in Vizag

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South Africa tour of India | Twitter not impressed as sloppy Jaiswal hands important life to Markram

South Africa tour of India | Twitter not impressed as sloppy Jaiswal hands important life to Markram

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Yashasvi Jaiswal Moves Just Inches Away from Manjrekar’s Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal Moves Just Inches Away from Manjrekar’s Record

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South Africa tour of India | Twitter trolls as Verreynne brought to ground after premature celebration

South Africa tour of India | Twitter trolls as Verreynne brought to ground after premature celebration

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Rajasthan Royals Left Stunned by Jadeja’s Latest Trade Condition

Rajasthan Royals Left Stunned by Jadeja’s Latest Trade Condition

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Rajasthan Royals Set to Hand Captaincy to This Indian Star

Rajasthan Royals Set to Hand Captaincy to This Indian Star

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Is Shubman Gill Still India’s Preferred Opener Over Jaiswal?

Is Shubman Gill Still India’s Preferred Opener Over Jaiswal?

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Yashasvi Jaiswal Issues a Bold Statement Before Facing the WTC Champions

Yashasvi Jaiswal Issues a Bold Statement Before Facing the WTC Champions

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Nitish Kumar Reddy Joins Elite List of ODI Debutants This Year

Nitish Kumar Reddy Joins Elite List of ODI Debutants This Year

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Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Been India’s Most Consistent Star Since His Debut

Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Been India’s Most Consistent Star Since His Debut

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West Indies tour of India | Twitter reacts as India extend advantage on day two of second Test

West Indies tour of India | Twitter reacts as India extend advantage on day two of second Test

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West Indies tour of India | Twitter stunned as Jaiswal’s deserving double hundred goes in flames

West Indies tour of India | Twitter stunned as Jaiswal’s deserving double hundred goes in flames

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IND vs WI | Yashasvi and Sai make merry in flat Delhi on dominant Day 1 for India

IND vs WI | Yashasvi and Sai make merry in flat Delhi on dominant Day 1 for India

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Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Set to Play the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Set to Play the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

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