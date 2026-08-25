Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted by Fans at Delhi Airport
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted by the fans at the Delhi Airport. The couple has arrived in India again, as they become the talking point among the fans.
Kohli will be making his return to international cricket in the coming weeks, as India prepares for the home series against West Indies.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted by the cricket fans at the Delhi Airport. Their unexpected arrival in the country has generated a lot of buzz, as the fans remain unaware of the reason they have visited. The couple was seen together at the airport, and since then, the photos have gone viral on social media.
Kohli has been one of the biggest names in Indian cricket, and even though he is retired from two formats of the game, he continues to gather a lot of attention from the fans by such appearances. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma has also been a big name in Bollywood, which makes their duo one of the best for cricket and bollywood fans.
It is still not clear why the couple is back in Delhi. Whether it is due to the Delhi Premier League or the couple having a spiritual visit, fans have been excited with their arrival.
Our Take
Virat Kohli will be returning to the international format in the coming weeks, as India prepares to face West Indies in a three match home series. Kohli was able to deliver strong performances against England, scoring two consecutive half-centuries for the Indian team. Watching him back in the game with the aim to complete 100 centuries remains one of the biggest dreams for the Indian fans.