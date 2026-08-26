Harmanpreet Kaur looks confident for the Indian team to win the Asia Cup, which will be taking place in Dubai. Even though India didn't do well in the T20 World Cup 2026, the team will be entering the Women's Asia Cup being the strong contenders to come out victorious. Against teams such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, India Women have a strong record, as they have also been strong against the top teams in the game lately.