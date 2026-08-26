Harmanpreet Kaur Sends Strong Message Ahead of Asia Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur has talked about the winning culture of India Women's team. As the team leaves for the Women's Asia Cup, the skipper aims to win another title. India is heading to this tournament after winning its previous Test match against England at Lord's.
The India Women's team has left for Dubai for the Women's Asia Cup, as the team aims to come out victorious in this tournament. With players such as Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and many more, India is already looking like the strong favourites in the same.
Right before the tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of the Indian team, has talked about its winning culture. India is heading to the Asia Cup after winning their first ever Test match at Lord's against England Women. With its strong performances across different formats of the game, the team aims to take another title home.
Talking about the winning culture, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Now, we are coming after the win at Lord’s and have also won many games on the trot, so the team has already tasted success and will be hungry for more.”
Our Take
Harmanpreet Kaur looks confident for the Indian team to win the Asia Cup, which will be taking place in Dubai. Even though India didn't do well in the T20 World Cup 2026, the team will be entering the Women's Asia Cup being the strong contenders to come out victorious. Against teams such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, India Women have a strong record, as they have also been strong against the top teams in the game lately.