Steve Waugh Opens Up on Rohit Sharmas 2027 World Cup Future
Steve Waugh has opened up on Rohit Sharma's availability for India in the 2027 World Cup. As the big tournament approaches, Rohit is just a part of the team in the ODI format.
Waugh reveals that Rohit should be committed to the game and scoring runs for the team, which could help him to be a part of the squad.
Rohit Sharma has one aim before he puts an end to his cricket career, which is to win the World Cup once. Last time he got way too close to the target, but fell short in the finals as the skipper of the team. As he prepares for the upcoming World Cup, several Indian stars are also ready to replace him in the team if needed.
Amidst all this, Steve Waugh, the former Australian skipper, has talked about the possibility of having Rohit Sharma in the team. While the Hitman has been able to score runs for the Indian team, they have not come off consistently off his bat.
In an interview, Waugh said, "Only Rohit Sharma can answer that question. At that age, you've still got the skill and the know-how. But have you got the desire to be there, train hard and make the sacrifices to prepare 100%? Rohit's the only one who can answer that. There's no doubt that he has the talent to score runs. But is he going to prepare at 100% and be fully committed to it?”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma has to show his commitment for the Indian team in the World Cup. This can only be done by actively playing for the team in the ODI games and scoring runs, as the fans expect him to. His retirement rumours grew to a great extent when he was not able to score runs for the team in the first two games against England. Still, he answered all the critics by scoring 138 runs off just 110 balls, as he now prepares for the series against West Indies.