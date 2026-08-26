Rohit Sharma has to show his commitment for the Indian team in the World Cup. This can only be done by actively playing for the team in the ODI games and scoring runs, as the fans expect him to. His retirement rumours grew to a great extent when he was not able to score runs for the team in the first two games against England. Still, he answered all the critics by scoring 138 runs off just 110 balls, as he now prepares for the series against West Indies.