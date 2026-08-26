Mitchell Starcs Bangladesh Heroics Earn Him No.1 Ranking

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Mitchell Starc is back at the top of the ICC rankings at the age of 36. With his brilliant performances in the series against Bangladesh, he has been able to gain ranks with ease. Even at this age, Starc is dominating the longest format of the game like no other.

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Mitchell Starc has officially dethroned Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the ICC rankings. Bumrah held the top spot for a long time, but he was not able to play for the Indian team in the series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc used this as a moment to dominate against Bangladesh with his bowling skills. 

He went on to take 10 wickets for the team in the second Test, which eventually helped Australia to defeat Bangladesh at South Mackay. Before this game, his rating points stood at just 826, which put him at the third spot, behind Matt Henry and Jasprit Bumrah. However, the second Test against Bangladesh helped Starc to get straight to 872 rating points. 

While Bumrah stood at the top with 870 points, his rating dropped on missing the Test against Sri Lanka. Now, it is Mitchell Starc standing at the top of the helm with 872 points, as the difference between him and Jasprit Bumrah stands at just 10 points. 

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Starc getting back at the top:

King of Swing

The King of Swing, Mitchell Starc, is officially back at the top of the ICC rankings. At an age where other players retire from the game, he is standing at the top of the ICC rankings. 

India vs Australia 

Mitchell Starc at the age of 36 is standing at the top in the ICC rankings. On the other hand, there is Mohammed Shami in India, who has been considered as retired, since he is not considered by the selectors. 

Just a Number 

Mitchell Starc has played more than 100 Test matches in his career. And he has managed to take more than 400 wickets, which shows that Age is just a Number for him. 

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