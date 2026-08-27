The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface, as seamers will get reasonable pace and bounce early in the innings. Batters will be able to score freely once they settle, but the spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. The square boundaries will be able to reward players for their calculated aggression. Cool conditions with partly cloudy skies and a moderate breeze are expected, potentially aiding swing bowlers with the new ball.