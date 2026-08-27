Andries Gous’ Heroics, Trent Boult’s Brilliance Help Edinburgh Beat Glasgow
Edinburgh Castle Rockers secured a thrilling victory over Glasgow Cosmics by five runs at Sportpark Duivesteijn. Andries Gous scored 47 runs off 30 balls which helped Edinburgh to post 171/7, as Liam Livingstone kept Glasgow in the chase. But Trent Boult helped them to restrict Glasgow to 166/7.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface, as seamers will get reasonable pace and bounce early in the innings. Batters will be able to score freely once they settle, but the spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. The square boundaries will be able to reward players for their calculated aggression. Cool conditions with partly cloudy skies and a moderate breeze are expected, potentially aiding swing bowlers with the new ball.
Toss
Glasgow Cosmics win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to make use of the early swinging conditions, which could help them to restrict Edinburgh to a low total.
Lineups
Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Mitchell Santner (C), Ross Adair, Trent Boult, Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, Andries Gous, JJ Smuts, Andrew Tye, Gareth Delany, Brandon McMullen, Mark Watt
Glasgow Cosmics: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Keshav Maharaj, George Munsey, James Neesham, Lungi Ngidi, Moises Henriques, Ali Khan, Matthew Cross, Paul van Meekeren, Brad Currie
Match Report
Edinburgh Castle Rockers made a strong start after being asked to bat first, as Ross Adair and Laurie Evans attacked the new ball bowlers. The duo went on to score 52 runs for the first wicket, before Brad Currie removed Adair for 28. Evans went on to attack, but Lungi Ngidi removed him for 36, putting Edinburgh at 71/2. Andries Gous and Tom Curran were able to shift the momentum in the middle overs.
The pair added 58 runs, effectively rotating strike and targeting the spinners. Keshav Maharaj was able to break the stand by removing Curran for 31. Gous stood tall and aggressive at the crease, as he scored 47 runs off 30 balls. Mitchell Santner scored 24 runs off 16 balls, as JJ Smuts also added a quick 18. Edinburgh finished their innings scoring 171/7.
Glasgow Cosmics started the chase well, as Jason Roy and George Munsey scored 54 runs in the powerplay itself. Andrew Tye removed Munsey for 32, as Mark Watt immediately removed Roy for 39. Liam Livingstone and James Neesham were able to rebuild the chase with a 63-run partnership. Livingstone attacked the spinners, but Brandon McMullen removed Neesham for 29, as Glasgow needed 48 runs off 25 balls.
Livingstone continued his assault on the bowlers, as he scored 58 runs off 34 balls, before Trent Boult removed him in the 19th over. Glasgow needed 15 runs off the final over but managed to score just 10, as they lost the game by five runs.
Player of the Match
Andries Gous won the Player of the Match award for scoring 47 runs off 30 balls, which helped the team to post a strong total on the board.