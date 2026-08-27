Dean Elgar has finally called up on his time in professional cricket. He won't just be retiring with some runs and records to his name. Instead, he will be retiring with various memories which he has created with the bat on the field. Moreover, his captaincy will be missed by the South African fans, as they loved the way he led the team from the front. His cricket career is surely coming to an end, but it remains to be seen which path he takes up next.