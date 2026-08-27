South African Cricket Star Announces Retirement After More Than Two Decades
Dean Elgar has made a huge announcement regarding his cricket career. The former South African captain confirmed that he will mark an end to his professional career after the County Championship 2026. He retired from international cricket back in 2025, with the series against India.
A fantastic cricket career is now coming to an end, as Dean Elgar has decided to finally call off his time across all forms of the game. During the County Championship 2026, he confirmed that this tournament will be his last in professional cricket. As soon as it comes to an end, he won't be a part of the game anymore.
This marks the end of a legendary career, which will be remembered in the history books for Proteas cricket. Elgar had already announced an end to his international career in 2025, when India was on a tour of South Africa. After the second game, he called time on international cricket, allowing the young talent to take over.
And now with more than two decades of experience in professional cricket, he will be playing his final games in the coming days. Elgar’s career will be celebrated as one of the best among all in South African cricket, as he dedicated more than two decades of his life to the game.
Our Take
Dean Elgar has finally called up on his time in professional cricket. He won't just be retiring with some runs and records to his name. Instead, he will be retiring with various memories which he has created with the bat on the field. Moreover, his captaincy will be missed by the South African fans, as they loved the way he led the team from the front. His cricket career is surely coming to an end, but it remains to be seen which path he takes up next.