BCCI Starts Direct Talks With Brands for India Cricket Title Sponsorship
The BCCI is currently in talks with companies such as Google Gemini, SBI Life, IDFC First Bank, and Spinny for the title sponsor for the Indian team. Companies in tyre, paint, and sportswear genres have been excluded due to the existing sponsors.
The Indian team is still not having any title sponsor, even though the bidding process started a few months back. It has been reported that various companies such as Google Gemini, SBI Life, IDFC First Bank and Spinny are involved in such discussions, eager to take the sponsorship.
This development arrived when the board failed to secure any sponsor within the deadline it had given to the companies. Along with that, the possible reasons for the restrictions in this case would have been due to the fact that certain industries have been restricted in the current cycle. This includes companies which are operating under the tyre, tube and flap industry, along with paint, waterproofing and wallpaper businesses.
Companies related to sportswear have also been excluded in the bidding process. These restrictions have come due to the existing sponsors of the Indian cricket team, which includes Apollo Tyres, Asian Paints and Adidas.
Our Take
It has been quite challenging for the BCCI to find a title sponsor for the Indian cricket team. However, imposing restrictions on certain industries have also helped to safeguard their interests, and eventually keep the process fair for all industries. Having brands such as Google Gemini, SBI Life, IDFC First Bank, and Spinny also shows that the Indian cricket is having a wide impact on the fans and industries around the globe.