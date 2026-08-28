CSK to Announce New Head Coach by This Date
Chennai Super Kings is standing without a Head Coach ahead of the upcoming season. But reports suggest that the team will announce its new Head Coach by 20 September. And it will be someone who has worked with MS Dhoni earlier.
Chennai Super Kings is not having any Head Coach for the upcoming IPL season. But the team is already having a list of players who could possibly take up this spot and help them to win the upcoming season and be the most successful team in the IPL.
Amidst all this, reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings will be announcing its new Head Coach by 20 September. Within the next three weeks, fans will be able to know who will be the team's coach, as Stephen Fleming stepped down from the position a few months back and joined England as their red ball coach.
Fans have also been questioning who the new coach will be for the Yellow Army. It has been reported that the new coach will be someone who has already worked with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This already makes it clear that the synergy won't be disturbed even when they will be without Fleming for the first time in almost two decades.
Our Take
It is still not clear who the next coach would be for Chennai Super Kings. Some reports suggest it will be Gary Kirsten, who has already worked with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and even helped India to win various ICC events. Along with that, some reports even suggest that it would be Michael Hussey, who has been a part of Chennai Super Kings for various seasons. But the actual coach will be revealed when CSK makes the announcement.