Why Pakistan Considered Boycotting the Lord’s Test Against England
The second Test between Pakistan and England has started at Lord's. But reports suggest that the visitors were close to boycotting this game against England. Sky Sports interviewed Imran Khan's sons, and the interview was expected to be live soon, making the team take boycott calls.
The second Test match between England and Pakistan has commenced but it was also close to being boycotted by the Pakistani players. During this test match, a moment came when the Pakistan team nearly refused to take the field against England after lunch.
In Pakistan, one of the major controversies is taking place around Imran Khan, former cricketer and politician. As he is spending his time in jail, Sky Sports, the broadcaster of this series, decided to interview his sons during the Pakistan tour of England. Kasim and Sulaiman Khan were present, and the interview had already taken place, where they talked about their father's health in jail.
This interview was aired by Sky Sports during the lunch interval, and Pakistan decided not to take the field, upon the decision taken by the PCB. Eventually, a formal complaint was also lodged by the board against Sky Sports on this matter. The match was threatened to be boycotted by the team, but the ECB intervened in the same, solving the issues as soon as possible.
Our Take
Once again the boycott calls of the Pakistan team failed in the game. Earlier they decided not to take the field during the Asia Cup, but they had to do the same after serious calls were given against them. They even decided this against the Indian team, but still went on to play and lose the game. In the Test match against England, their decision came yet again, but this time also, they were unable to boycott the game.