Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on His India Comeback Plans
Suryakumar Yadav has sent a big message on his international comeback. He has not been a part of the Indian team since the T20 World Cup 2026, even after winning the title as a skipper. Recently, he opened up on his comeback plans, talking about how he is working on the same.
Suryakumar Yadav has not been a part of the Indian team for a long time. Even though he was a T20 World Cup and Asia Cup winning captain, the BCCI has neglected him ever since he won the big tournament. As the team has moved on from his captaincy, fans are still hoping for his comeback.
The former Indian skipper started his career in the game late, and eventually went on to be one of India's most successful T20 batsmen. His form became a huge question even since he took over as a captain, as his averages dropped to a great extent. Even in the T20 World Cup 2026, he was able to show great performances in the match against USA only.
This raised a lot of questions on his form, not as a captain, but as a player, which eventually led to him being dropped from the team. Talking about his comeback, Suryakumar Yadav said, "I'm putting in all the hard work & doing everything I can. If things go well, then everything will fall into place".
Our Take
An international comeback for Suryakumar Yadav seems impossible at this stage. But the former Indian captain is still willing to give everything it takes for him to ensure that he is able to make it back to the Indian team, one last time. He has been working hard in the domestic events, as he remains eager to ensure the selectors notice him yet again in the game.