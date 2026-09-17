Mohammad Rizwan Lands in Trouble as NCCIA Investigation Intensifies
Mohammad Rizwan has landed into more trouble after the England tour. As he filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the NCCIA, the petition was rejected. Now Rizwan will have to answer to all the allegations which have been raised against him.
Mohammad Rizwan is now finding himself at the centre of the trouble, which started with the Pakistan tour of England. After the first two games, he was among the set of players who were sent back to Pakistan and their devices were also confiscated. Later, Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were also seen being investigated at the NCCIA.
With his phone being seized in England, Rizwan decided to file a petition against all these actions at the Lahore High Court. His lawyer did the necessary things, and a petition regarding the same was filed. It said that the actions related to gambling, spot fixing, etc., are to be looked at by the ICC ACU, not the NCCIA.
It also talked about the fact that Rizwan was told that his phone will be given back to him in three hours, but he has not received that till date. In a recent development, it has been confirmed that his petition has been rejected by the Lahore High Court.
Our Take
With the petition being rejected by the Lahore High Court, it brings a major setback for Mohammad Rizwan in this case. His actions have also raised suspicions that he could have been involved in some sort of betting or match fixing activities. Now since the petition has been rejected, he will have to answer the allegations which have been raised against him, and even allow the NCCIA to complete the investigation.