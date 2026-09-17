India Women’s Asian Games Hopes Get a Major Boost.

Huge Boost for India Women Before Asian Games Campaign
The India Women's team has received a major boost ahead of the Asian Games. Shreyanka Patil was subject to fitness clearance for this tournament, but she has been declared fit. This comes as a massive update for the team, who have recently won the Women's Asia Cup.
The India Women's team has received a major boost right when they have started their preparations for the Asian Games. With the tournament set to commence tomorrow, Shreyanka Patil has also been declared fit, as she remains ready to play for the team.
Her availability in this tournament was questioned, as it was subject to fitness clearance. During the T20 World Cup 2026, she suffered an injury due to which she was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament and even missed the Asian Games. As she spent her time recovering, she aimed to make her return for the Asian Games.
And now, her coach, Arjun Dev, has confirmed that the Indian spinner has recovered from her injuries. Along with that, he also said that Shreyanka has left for Japan, where she will join the Indian team for the Asian Games.
Our Take
Shreyanka Patil has managed to make her comeback to the Indian team just in time for the Asian Games. Even though her performances have been affected due to the injuries, her talent cannot allow her to stay away from the game for a long time. From helping RCB to win the Women's Premier League twice, she is now aiming to do much more for the Indian team and help them to win the Asian Games this time.