Jordan Cox Reveals the Advice Virat Kohli Gave Him
Jordan Cox has turned out to be one of the emerging talents for England in the Test format. With his growing success in the longest format of the game, he revealed the impact of Virat Kohli in it. Cox had spent some time with Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League, as he was a part of RCB.
Jordan Cox has recently made his Test debut for England, and he turned out to be an amazing star. While the team was expected to go through a transition phase, Cox entered as if he had been playing in this format for a while.
In the four Test matches he had played, he has managed to register three half-centuries in seven innings, which is enough to showcase his consistency. Amidst all this, fans do remember the time he had spent with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League. Even though he didn't make his IPL debut, he was still a part of RCB.
Recently, Cox opened up on the same, as he said, "The first thing I asked Virat was, ‘What’s it like to play Test cricket? What do you need, mindset-wise, physically, or mentally, to play at the highest level?. The insights he shared were invaluable, and if I ever get the chance to play there, I’ll always be grateful for his honesty.”
Our Take
Jordan Cox has also admitted that Virat Kohli has been an honest player in the game, sharing his useful insights, not just to the Indian players, even his RCB teammates. Cox has managed to get a good start to his career in the Test format, as he now aims to maintain the same level of consistency for the team in the coming months. And maybe, fans will be able to see him play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming IPL season as well.