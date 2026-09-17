Jordan Cox has also admitted that Virat Kohli has been an honest player in the game, sharing his useful insights, not just to the Indian players, even his RCB teammates. Cox has managed to get a good start to his career in the Test format, as he now aims to maintain the same level of consistency for the team in the coming months. And maybe, fans will be able to see him play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming IPL season as well.