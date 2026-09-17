Steve Smith Reveals the Untold Story of His Airport Experience in 2018
Australian star, Steven Smith, has opened up on the sandpaper scandal once again. He talked about the time when he was surrounded at the Johannesburg Airport. With less security, Smith felt as if he had been left among the wolves at the airport.
If we talk about some of the hardest times ever faced by any player in Australian cricket, the sandpaper scandal will come out on top. This incident didn't just shake Australian cricket to a great extent, it even had a huge impact on the modern day legends such as Steven Smith and David Warner.
After the Johannesburg test, when the stars were caught using sandpaper, actions were taken against them. Smith, Bancroft, and Warner were sent back to Australia, as they had a challenging time at the Johannesburg Airport. Some visuals of the same are still available on the internet, where players were surrounded by the fans without any security.
Steve Smith recently spoke about this incident, as he said, "I felt like I was kind of thrown to the wolves through Johannesburg airport & getting like absolutely mobbed. I didn't have any support. That was a traumatic experience in my life and I still flashbacks, when I hear a camera & flashes, that makes me revisit in a way, they're intertwined in a way.”
Our Take
Steve Smith did have a hard time back in 2018 when he was caught in the infamous sandpaper scandal. While the actions he did were wrong, he went on to suffer from it in such a way that still haunts him. Even the visuals of the Johannesburg Airport have been in such a way that it would be the worst nightmare for any cricketer.