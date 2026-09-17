Ishan Kishan’s Comments on Afghanistan Players Get Twitter Talking
Afghanistan cricket team hosted the Indian team for a dinner ahead of the third T20I. After the same, both teams were present on stage, where they talked about each other. Ishan Kishan won hearts when he praised Afghanistan's talent in the game and their determination.
The relations between the Afghanistan and Indian cricket team are improving with each and every game they play together. With this series between India and Afghanistan, where the games are being hosted by the ACB, things have improved between the two boards even more.
Ahead of the third and final T20I, Afghanistan cricket team decided to host India for a team dinner. After the same, the Indian players had something to say about the Afghanistani talents and their determination in the game. It all started with Ishan Kishan, who first said, “Bismillah Ya Rahmanir Ya Rahim.”
Following this, he also talked about the bond he has shared with Mohammad Nabi, the senior most star of the Afghanistan team. Both of them have spent some time together when they were a part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
Here's how Twitter has reacted, looking at the bond between India and Afghanistan:
Bhaichara on Top
𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗔 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗣 🇮🇳 ❤️ 🇦🇫 India and Afghanistan players united over dinner ahead of the 3rd T20I. - A beautiful gesture celebrating the brotherhood and friendship between the two countries. ❤️ https://t.co/mwakQbFJYG— Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 16, 2026
The players of both India and Afghanistan had some photos clicked together. And the best caption for the same could be Bhaichara on Top.
Wholesome
@mufaddal_vohra This was wholesome 😂❤️ Ishan’s way of praising Afghanistan’s passion was brilliant. 🇮🇳🇦🇫— Beyond Cricket (@beyondcricket07) September 17, 2026
The way Ishan Kishan went on to praise Afghanistan was wholesome. He had a lot of things to say about the talent they possess, which he put perfectly in the form of words.
Feel for Naqvi
@mufaddal_vohra Chor @MohsinnaqviC42 crying in the corner 😢😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— King (@Kingvipz007) September 17, 2026
After taking a look at the strong relations between India and Afghanistan, Mohsin Naqvi would be feeling sad. He might even be crying in a corner with the Asia Cup trophies.