Twitter Erupts as 26K Tickets Fly Off the Shelves in 48 Hours
New Zealand Cricket opened the pre-sales of the summer matches for 48 hours. And in this period, it has been reported that more than 26,000 tickets have been sold in the period. The main highlight of the summer in New Zealand is the India tour of New Zealand, having five ODIs.
New Zealand cricket fans are about to have an exciting time as the summer arrives. And it is due to the fact that it will be India on a tour of New Zealand, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be playing in the country for one last time.
For their cricket summer, the New Zealand Cricket board just opened its pre-sales. And in just 48 hours of its opening, it has been reported that approximately 26,000 tickets have been sold. This is a huge number, and it shows the craze among the fans for the India tour of New Zealand.
Along with that, this tour will be bringing in much more for New Zealand Cricket, as the board is already suffering with lots of losses. In order to cover its financial deficit, the series against India will be playing a vital role, and fans have been a lot excited about the same.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Big Claim?
90 percent of them are indians— Rahul Raj (@RahulRajVerse) August 28, 2026
A Twitter user said that 90% of those who have bought the tickets are Indians. Surely the Indian fans would not miss an opportunity to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play together.
NZ Supports Cricket
That's whole of New Zealand's population in the stands then— 𝘼𝙗𝙝𝙞𝙟𝙚𝙚𝙩 ★ (@ab_nufc) August 28, 2026
New Zealand is known to be one of those countries having the least populations. And after hearing such big numbers, a Twitter user literally said that the entire population will be attending the game.
Superstar Culture
But some dude really said superstar culture is bad for the game. 😭— Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) August 28, 2026
One of the key reasons why these tickets have been sold is the fact that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be playing in New Zealand for one last time. And someone thought he could literally end the Superstar culture.