It will be big news for Chennai Super Kings fans, who have been waiting to watch Dhoni in the Yellow jersey. While his time with the bat has come to an end, it may be the time when he actually leads the team from the support staff. Moreover, he would love to help CSK in this transition phase, where they have lost key players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, and even had a change in Head Coach, with Stephen Fleming stepping down for the first time.