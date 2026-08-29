MS Dhoni Set for New Role at CSK? Big Update Emerges Ahead of IPL 2027
MS Dhoni's future in the Chennai Super Kings has taken a major shift recently. He might not be a part of the team as a player from the upcoming season. Reports suggest that the team is looking at him to take up the mentor or coach position, as he comes closer to his retirement.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has represented Chennai Super Kings ever since the IPL started. Across every season the team played, he was there to lead them and even helped them to win five IPL titles. However, for the first time in the history of IPL, he didn't play a single game for the team last season.
Lately, the management at CSK has been discussing what should be done for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The captain who built the team on his own and helped it to dominate IPL and CLT20 wouldn't be one they will let go easily. Therefore, they have decided to keep Dhoni in the team for a few more years.
But having him play for the team at this age seems like a huge challenge. According to reports, Dhoni will be staying with Chennai Super Kings but he will be taking up a different role. Reports claim that the team is looking at Dhoni to be their Mentor or Coach for the upcoming season.
Our Take
It will be big news for Chennai Super Kings fans, who have been waiting to watch Dhoni in the Yellow jersey. While his time with the bat has come to an end, it may be the time when he actually leads the team from the support staff. Moreover, he would love to help CSK in this transition phase, where they have lost key players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, and even had a change in Head Coach, with Stephen Fleming stepping down for the first time.