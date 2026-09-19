The match will be played at The Village, which is expected to offer a good T20 surface. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the seamers, while spinners and cutters will be able to do well in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batsmen will be able to do well when they settle, as the shorter boundaries will reward them even for the mishits. With moderate September humidity and a breeze around Malahide, the powerplay should favour disciplined seam bowling.