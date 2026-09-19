Twitter Erupts as RoKo Craze Sends West Indies ODI Tickets Flying
The tickets for the first ODI between India and West Indies have been sold out. And all of it belongs to the craze of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the game. Both of them will be returning to the game after the England series, playing for the first time in India since IPL.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are available for just a few more games for the Indian cricket team. The duo remains a core part of the ODI side, preparing for the upcoming World Cup which takes place in South Africa. Amidst this, it is also necessary for the fans to ensure that they don't miss any RoKo moment.
The tickets for the West Indies tour of India ODI series went live a few hours back. And within 24 hours, it has been confirmed that all the tickets of the first ODI have been sold out.
This shows that the cricket fans are not willing to miss even a single chance when they would be able to watch both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, in what could be the last time together at the venue.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Facts
That why we need superstars like rohit and virat— Hardik jain (@HarshitJai61226) September 19, 2026
Fans want real odi cricket not some random t20 series
Fans want to witness more of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the game. The sport is going dead with the help of the random T20 series between teams.
Another Crowd Puller
Bro there is One More Crowd Puller is Coming Back To Indian Team. His Name is Ruturaj Gaikwad 👑— Itz Me Visi (@Itz_Me_Visi) September 18, 2026
The main reason why tickets have been sold out is not just Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. A Twitter user says that another crowd puller in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad is a part of the team.
Astonishing Stats
ROHIT SHARMA vs VIRAT KOHLI (vs WI in INDIA)— Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) September 18, 2026
Virat Kohli: 1,273 runs
24 innings | Avg 60.62 | 5 100s
Rohit Sharma: 1,118 runs
19 innings | Avg 69.88 | 3 100s
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shown impressive form in the ODI format against West Indies. A Twitter user posted the same, and it is clear that we would witness some tons.