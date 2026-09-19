Twitter Erupts as RoKo Craze Sends West Indies ODI Tickets Flying

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor 16

The tickets for the first ODI between India and West Indies have been sold out. And all of it belongs to the craze of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the game. Both of them will be returning to the game after the England series, playing for the first time in India since IPL.