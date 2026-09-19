Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the trophies will be coming to the BCCI office. However, it should be noted that the tensions between India and Pakistan have increased to a great extent since the Pahalgam attack, after which the trophy issue also started in the Asia Cup. It has also been reported that Mohsin Naqvi might not be back as the Chief of ACC, following his actions, which could mean the end of his term in 2027.