BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence on Trophy Controversy
The Indian team has not received the Asia Cup trophies, even after winning the last two editions. The ACC Chief, Mohsin Naqvi, took the trophies with him when India refused to take them. Now, Devajit Saikia has confirmed that he would be bringing the trophies back home.
If we take a look at the last two Asia Cup events (both men's and women's), there are two things which remained common. First is the dominance of the Indian team, and second was the Indian team not receiving the trophy even after winning the final match.
This happened in the Men's Asia Cup 2025, when India defeated Pakistan in the finals. With Mohsin Naqvi set to give the trophy, the team refused to take it from him, due to the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The same even happened when India Women faced Sri Lanka Women in the final match a few days back.
Following this, Mohsin Naqvi took the trophies with him, due to which they have not reached the BCCI office. Devajit Saikia, the secretary of BCCI, opened up on this incident, as he said, “I will not give you timeline but I can assure you that both Asia Cup trophies will land in BCCI office.”
Our Take
Devajit Saikia has confirmed that the trophies will be coming to the BCCI office. However, it should be noted that the tensions between India and Pakistan have increased to a great extent since the Pahalgam attack, after which the trophy issue also started in the Asia Cup. It has also been reported that Mohsin Naqvi might not be back as the Chief of ACC, following his actions, which could mean the end of his term in 2027.