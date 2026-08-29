Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bowling Revelation Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was able to take two wickets in the Duleep Trophy. Recently he opened up on his bowling performances, praising his skills in the. Fans on Twitter have started calling him out with various names such as Chris Gayle and Jacques Kallis.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had his name present in the Duleep Trophy, and fans expected him to rock the quarter finals with the bat. But Vaibhav decided to do something else, as he dominated the game with the ball. With the bat, he was able to score just 8 runs off 6 balls.
On the other hand, Ishan Kishan decided to hand over the ball to the young talent in the final innings of the game. He was given to bowl three overs for the team and every over came out to be worth giving. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was able to take 2 wickets for the team in 3 overs while conceding just 11 runs.
Recently, Vaibhav spoke on his performances with the ball, as he said, “Ishan Kishan thought he was taking a risk by giving me the ball, but he didn't know that I am a wicket-taker”.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to this statement made by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi:
How Vaibhav Sees Himself?
How Vaibhav Suryavanshi sees himself 😂 pic.twitter.com/F7eKkj5Fif— Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) August 29, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sees himself as a star when he comes out to bat. But when he comes to bowl, he sees himself as Boom boom Jasprit Bumrah.
Risk or Apology?
Ishan Kishan thought it was a risk, Vaibhav thought it was an apology 😭— may (@may_sherpa) August 29, 2026
Ishan Kishan must have thought that giving the ball to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a risk. But Vaibhav thought that taking wickets will make up for the performances he showed with the bat.
That GIF
What a statement Vaibhav— Inspirexo (@Inspirexo) August 29, 2026
Ishan took the risk, but Vaibhav had the confidence to deliver. pic.twitter.com/yujgnlIZTw
A Twitter user talked about the greatness of this moment in the game. But at the same time, he posted a gif of Vaibhav's face on Chris Gayle, with Bihari Gayle written on it.