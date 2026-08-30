South Africa will be heading to the series against Australia without their key pace bowler. Even though the team has players such as Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and more, but the unavailability of Kagiso Rabada, who has been a key wicket-taker, will be a major concern. On the other hand, Australia will be looking at this matter as an opportunity, as the team even suffered with an unwanted loss against Bangladesh in the home test.