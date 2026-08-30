South Africa Hit by Major Injury Blow Ahead of Australia Test Series
South Africa’s test plans against Australia have taken a major hit. Right before the series against Australia, the team suffered an injury blow. Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of action for almost 10 weeks, making him unavailable for the entire series against Australia.
The World Test Championship final race is about to get even more heated in the coming weeks. The two teams standing at the top, Australia and South Africa, will be going against each other. While this series is expected to be a thriller, the Proteas have been hit with a major injury blow.
It has been reported that Kagiso Rabada has suffered with a severe hamstring injury, which has ruled him out of action for 10 weeks. Allan Donald, who is the coach of Lions, recently revealed the same, that Rabada is having a grade three right hamstring tear.
The CSA also didn't give any official information on the same earlier, but they have confirmed that the training programme of Rabada has been affected with some hamstring problems. His injury comes at a time when the series against Australia is standing just three weeks away, causing a major concern for the Proteas.
Our Take
South Africa will be heading to the series against Australia without their key pace bowler. Even though the team has players such as Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and more, but the unavailability of Kagiso Rabada, who has been a key wicket-taker, will be a major concern. On the other hand, Australia will be looking at this matter as an opportunity, as the team even suffered with an unwanted loss against Bangladesh in the home test.