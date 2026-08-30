Why Sri Lanka Lost Hosting Rights for the 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy
Sri Lanka has lost the hosting rights for the Women's Champions Trophy. The inaugural edition of the tournament was set to take place in Sri Lanka from 14 February. But the hosting rights have been revoked due to the involvement of the government.
Cricket fans are excited as soon they will be able to witness the first ever edition of the Women's Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka emerged as the hosts of the tournament, but their hosting rights have now been stripped off by the ICC in a latest development.
According to reports, the hosting rights have been removed from Sri Lanka due to the involvement of the government in the Sri Lanka Cricket board. As of now, the SLC is being run by the government-appointed Cricket Transition/Transformation Committee, instead of a fully independent cricket board. This has been the key issue behind the hosting rights being stripped off them.
As per the ICC rules, the cricket boards must function independently without the involvement of the government. Now with Sri Lanka not having the rights to host the tournament, these rights will now be granted to a different country to host the inaugural edition of the tournament.
Our Take
The inaugural edition of the Women's Champions Trophy will be hosted in a new country, which will be decided by the ICC in its upcoming meeting. This tournament is all set to take place from 14 February to 28 February, as there will be a total of six teams participating in the same. It will be hosted in the T20 format, allowing the teams to make the first edition even more competitive.