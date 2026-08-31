Namibia Hold Their Nerve to Beat Zimbabwe in Thrilling Tri-Series Clash
Namibia went on to produce a performance to defeat Zimbabwe by 13 runs at the Namibia Cricket Ground. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton scored a half-century which helped the team to post a competitive total. Following this, the team produced a disciplined bowling attack which helped to restrict Zimbabwe.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Namibia Cricket Ground which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface, with decent pace and bounce for seamers early in the game. Batters will be able to score well once they settle, as the pitch could also slow down as the innings progresses, bringing spinners and cutters into the game. Clear to partly cloudy conditions are expected, with minimal chances of rain. A moderate breeze could assist swing bowling during the powerplay.
Toss
Zimbabwe wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Sikandar Raza aims to use the early swing and restrict Namibia to a low total in this game, before chasing down the target.
Lineups
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhavere, Tadiwanshe Marumani, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani
Match Report
Namibia was able to make a strong start after being asked to bat first, as Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck gained control with ease. Zimbabwe was able to keep the scoring under control with the new ball being handed to Blessing Muzarabani, but Namibia went on to score 48/1 in the first six overs. Steenkamp lost his wicket shortly after the powerplay, bringing Gerhard Erasmus to the crease.
He steadied the innings along with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, as they rotated strike effectively against Zimbabwe's spin attack. Graeme Cremer was able to break the stand, as he removed Erasmus for 36. Loftie-Eaton accelerated in the middle overs, scoring runs through the shorter boundaries, which brought Namibia to a strong position.
Namibia went on to score 171/7, with Loftie-Eaton top scoring with 52 runs off 34 balls. Blessing Muzarabani and Cremer went on to take two wickets each.
Zimbabwe started its chase confidently, as Brian Bennett found some early boundaries, but Ruben Trumpelmann removed Ben Curran early. Bennett scored 41 runs which kept Zimbabwe in the chase, but Bernard Scholtz removed him to bring the game back to Namibia.
Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl rebuilt the chase, as they confidently rotated the strike in the middle overs. But Raza lost his wicket after scoring 34, which became a turning point. Zimbabwe needed 39 runs off the final three overs. JJ Smits conceded six runs from the 18th, as Trumpelmann took a wicket in the 19th. Zimbabwe finished scoring 158/8 in 20 overs, handing a 13 runs victory to Namibia.
Player of the Match
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton won the Player of the Match award for scoring 52 runs off 34 balls. His knock laid the foundation for Namibia to post a competitive total, and eventually restrict Zimbabwe from chasing it.