The match will be played at Namibia Cricket Ground which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface, with decent pace and bounce for seamers early in the game. Batters will be able to score well once they settle, as the pitch could also slow down as the innings progresses, bringing spinners and cutters into the game. Clear to partly cloudy conditions are expected, with minimal chances of rain. A moderate breeze could assist swing bowling during the powerplay.