Asian Games Organisers Respond to Accommodation Concerns Amid BCCI Backlash
Reports suggested that the BCCI would be sending its B team for the Asian Games. And the key reason behind the same has been the accommodation issues in Japan. But recently, the organisers of the entire tournament talked about the problems and denied the allegations which were put against them.
A few days back, reports suggested that the BCCI would be sending India's B team for the Asian Games. It was being said that this is being done due to the accommodation issues. While the BCCI didn't make a public statement on the same, it was being said that various teams have gone against the same.
However, in a recent development, the organisers of the Asian Games have spoken on this issue. Their statement said that lodging arrangements have been made for more than 17,000 athletes who are participating in the tournament. This statement was issued by Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
Another report claimed that the cricketers were given three options: stay in a city and travel to the venue via bullet train, live on a ship, or have a marquee tent accommodation. But these arrangements didn't suit any of the top teams such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.
Our Take
The challenges regarding accommodation are not being faced by any of the teams in the Asian Games. This also confirms that the BCCI will be sending the main team for the big tournament, as they aim to win the Gold medal once again. Moreover, the response made by the organisers of the Asian Games also suggest the fact that they have been working on players accommodation well.