Sai Sudharsan’s Return to Competitive Cricket Draws Closer.

Sai Sudharsan Set for Much-Awaited Return to Competitive Cricket
Sai Sudharsan is about to make his comeback to professional cricket with the series against Australia A. However, he will be a part of the team as a reserve opener. Sudharsan aims to give his best, as he missed out on the series against Sri Lanka recently.
Sai Sudharsan will be making his return to the longest format of the game after he missed out on the Test series against Sri Lanka. He was a part of the India A team in the unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A, where he went on to dominate for the team, scoring 132 and 168 respectively.
But after the unofficial tests against Sri Lanka A, he suffered with an injury due to which he missed out on the Tests against Sri Lanka. Devdutt Padikkal made his way to the team, as he came in place of Sudharsan at number three and dominated well to cement his place at this position.
Now that Padikkal is leading India A in the upcoming series against Australia A, Sudharsan will be keen to show his form in the same. He will be a part of the team as a replacement opener, who remains eager to make his way to the team.
Our Take
Sai Sudharsan has completed his recovery for the Indian team, but the question will now remain on the selectors. Devdutt Padikkal has already made his way to the team as he dominated in the series against Sri Lanka. But with Padikkal and Sudharsan in the team, it remains to be seen what would be happening and who actually takes up the place for the team in the number three.