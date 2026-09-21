Shreyas Iyer’s Suzuki Trophy Picture Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy
Shreyas Iyer, the Indian skipper, participated in a photoshoot with the Suzuki Trophy. India and Japan will be facing each other tomorrow in a historic clash, which will take place in Japan ahead of the Asian Games.
The Indian captain, Shreyas Iyer, did a photoshoot with the Suzuki Trophy, as he was spotted with the Japan captain in the same. Both teams will now be facing each other for the first time in the history of the game, as Japan will be hosting the match.
Shreyas Iyer is leading India in the Asian Games, as he took part in the photoshoot with the trophy of the same. The trophy featured the Indian flag on one side and the Japanese flag on the other side. This match will be taking place at Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi on September 22.
It will be marking the 75th anniversary of the India-Japan relations. Videos showed that the Indian team arrived in Tokyo for the game, and even clicked photos on their arrival.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Anime Line-up
@mufaddal_vohra Bro really got drafted to play against an anime protagonist lineup— Anushka✨ (@anushka18001) September 21, 2026
Shreyas Iyer has been drafted to lead India in this game. But he would be playing against a line-up which has anime protagonists.
Big Thing for Japan
@mufaddal_vohra This is a big thing for the Japanese cricket team because India does not play against good teams but is playing against a country like Japan.— Deepak Meena (@Iamdeep0408) September 21, 2026
It is a big thing for Japan that they will be playing against India. The Indian team doesn't play much against associate members, as it comes out as a big opportunity for the team.
Unique Opponent
@mufaddal_vohra Japan becoming India’s 20th unique T20I opponent — another interesting chapter in India’s cricket journey.— Amna Malik (@amna_malik127) September 21, 2026
Japan will now be the 20th unique opponent for the Indian team in this format. This is a massive achievement even for the Indian team.