Australia Announce Key Changes to Squad Ahead of South Africa Series
Australia has made some key changes to its team ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. Billy Stanlake suffered an injury due to which he has been ruled out, as Jack Edwards makes his way into the team. Spencer Johnson has also been released for workload management.
Cricket Australia is about to have some changes to the Australian team for the ODI series against South Africa. While the team is focusing mainly on the Test side, it is also necessary for them to keep the World Cup preparations going, which will be taking place in South Africa next year.
Billy Stanlake, who was earlier a part of the team, is now suffering from an injury, due to which he has been ruled out of the series. In his place, Jack Edwards has been added to the team, who has already displayed some tremendous performances in the domestic circuit.
At the same time, the team has made yet another change in the ODI series against South Africa. Spencer Johnson has been released by the team for the ODI series, as the board aims to improve his workload management.
Our Take
The Australian team had to make some key changes to its line-up ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. Now it can be seen that both teams will be going on to this series without their key bowlers. South Africa is facing injury issues while Australia is having issues with the player management. Still, both teams have plenty of unfinished business in both Tests and ODIs, as they now aim to finish the same when the tour begins in the coming weeks.