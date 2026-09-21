Twitter Goes Wild After Rohit Sharma’s Show Receives IMDb Rating

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Rohit Sharma's show Family Full House has received a lot of appraisal from the fans. The first episode of the show has gone a hit, as the IMDb ratings of the same have also gone live. With the rating of 9.6, it has been an impressive debut for the Hitman as a host.

Twitter Goes Wild After Rohit Sharma’s Show Receives IMDb Rating.

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Rohit Sharma has started winning hearts once again, but this time it is being done off the field. His show, Family Full House, had its first episode being aired a few days back, on 19 September. The IMDb ratings of his episode have now been revealed, as it has made a debut with the rating of 9.6 stars out of 10.

This show has given a chance to the fans that they will be able to watch a different side of Rohit Sharma, off the field. He will be making his comeback to the game after the series against England, where he finished with a ton in the final ODI at Lord's.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Rohit Sharma's show making its IMDb debut at a good rating:

Staying in the News

Fans were not happy with Rohit Sharma making his debut on a reality show. But with this, he has made it to the headlines and will be getting the attention he deserves.

Owning the Stage

Rohit Sharma owning the stage has been the new normal for the fans to watch. Whether he does it on the field or even off the field, he has been the centre of attention.

Numbers Speak?

People say that numbers speak, when they saw such an awesome rating for the Hitman. But at the same time, he has only received 60 votes in the IMDb ratings.

Both Were Enjoyable

Both shows of the Family Full House have been interesting for the fans. It was an impressive debut for the Hitman as a host of a reality show.

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