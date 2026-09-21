Before West Indies ODIs, Here’s How Rohit and Virat Have Dominated
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be making their return to the ODI format with the series against West Indies. Both players have shown tremendous records against the Caribbean in this format, as they now aim to dominate even more in the upcoming series.
The ODI action returns for the cricket fans in the coming days, as it will be India hosting West Indies in a three match ODI series. This series will be of great importance for the Indian team and fans both, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be returning to action in India for the first time since the IPL.
Virat Kohli vs West Indies in ODIs:
- Innings: 41
- Not Out: 7
- Runs: 2261
- Average: 66.50
- Strike Rate: 96.95
- 100s: 9
- 50s: 11
Both players are active in the ODI format only, as they aim to make their place in the team for the World Cup 2027. With the big tournament taking place next year in South Africa, they aim to make the most out of every game they play. Against West Indies, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shown awesome numbers.
Rohit Sharma vs West Indies in ODIs:
- Innings: 35
- Not Out: 7
- Runs: 1613
- Average: 57.60
- Strike Rate: 51.85
- 100s: 3
- 50s: 12
Virat Kohli has shown some tremendous numbers against West Indies in this format. He has managed to score 9 centuries and 11 half-centuries in just 41 innings. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has scored 3 centuries and 12 half-centuries.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have dominated for the Indian team when it comes to the ODI matches against West Indies. And in the upcoming series, both of them will also be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to bring more tons for the fans.