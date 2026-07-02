Hardik Pandya's Heartwarming Gesture for a Loyal Fan Goes Viral.

Hardik Pandya has won hearts with his viral gesture for the fans who showed this much loyalty. Even at times when he is suffering a lot with injuries and form concerns, his fans have always ensured that the Indian all-rounder felt supported. And this support is the real reason why Hardik Pandya is able to make a comeback which is far stronger than the setback. Since he will be missing on the ODI series against England, fans anticipate his comeback as soon as possible.