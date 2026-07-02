Watch the Conversation Between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma After the Run Out
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were involved in a miscommunication yesterday. Kishan got run out due to a wrong call, as it was a moment to celebrate for England. After this, Kishan and Abhishek had a conversation on the field before Ishan went back to the dugout being disappointed.
Ishan Kishan played his first T20I for the Indian team after being at the top of the ICC rankings. But this game didn't go as expected for the new number one batsman, as he was dismissed for a duck. He didn't just lose his wicket to any bowler in the team, instead, he was run out due to a wrong call.
It happened shortly after Sanju Samson was dismissed, as Abhishek Sharma denied a single. But Kishan was more than halfway through his crease, and it took him time to return. Eventually, Jos Buttler was quick with the gloves to take his wicket. Following this, Abhishek Sharma approached Ishan Kishan and had a talk about the same.
THE CONVERSATION BETWEEN ISHAN KISHAN & ABHISHEK SHARMA YESTERDAY. 🤯pic.twitter.com/xKXtlA0Sou— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) July 2, 2026
The video of their talk is now out, all thanks to the Stump mic and Star Sports. When the decision went to the third umpire, Abhishek asked Ishan whether he reached the crease or not. Later he even said that Ishan must have watched where the fielder stood, before going for a run.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan did make a wrong call to take a run in the final ball of the over. He did make it to the top of the ICC rankings, but this knock will surely have an impact on his rating points. Abhishek Sharma would be a little happy, as he would be back at the top in the rankings if he continues the same form in the upcoming T20I matches.