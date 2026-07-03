Cricket Twitter Goes Nostalgic Seeing Sachin Tendulkar in Blue
Sachin Tendulkar has given some nostalgia to the cricket fans with a photo. He was spotted wearing the Indian jersey, while he stood at the crease with his batting gear. Even after a decade of his retirement, Tendulkar continues to play in the Legends League and other tournaments.
A photo cannot give nostalgia to the cricket fans. But if the photo is showing a player who represented the Indian team across two different centuries, and he is wearing the Indian jersey once again, it is enough to give nostalgia to each and every one of them.
Sachin Tendulkar was spotted in the Indian jersey once again by the fans. And after almost a decade, fans were able to see the Indian legend in the jersey, where he spent his entire cricket career in. However, Tendulkar was wearing the new Indian jersey, which is being used by the current team to play in the international games.
But watching the Master Blaster get his batting gear back on with the Indian jersey has the fans hyped up. They will be excited to see how Tendulkar will be able to make his comeback to the game, as he still participates in the T20 leagues for retired players.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
Preparations Begins
Sachin Sir, are you preparing for the World Cup 2027? 😉😉— Cricket Lover 🏏 (@Crick97924Lover) July 3, 2026
A Twitter user casually asked whether Sachin Tendulkar has started his preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It will be good to have the 2011 World Cup squad back to some extent.
Nice Idea
MS Dhoni should become the mentor of the Indian cricket team for the 2027 ODI World Cup.— Suryavardhan (@Suryavardhan__) July 3, 2026
Another Twitter user came up with a suggestion that MS Dhoni should be the mentor for India for the upcoming World Cup. We all know what happened when he was the mentor last time.
Way to Comeback
He will try his comeback as an opener in place of Sanju Samson. 😛— Vinay Views (@Viewsvinay) July 3, 2026
Since Sanju Samson is not able to perform well and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not getting his debut, there needs to be someone who could take place. And maybe, Tendulkar is looking to be that someone.
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