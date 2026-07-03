Deepti Sharma Draws Interesting Parallel Between Novak Djokovic and MS Dhoni
Deepti Sharma went on to attend the most prestigious tennis event, Wimbledon. In the tournament, she also talked about the greatest tennis player, Novak Djokovic. She also talked about the way in which MS Dhoni and Djokovic have been similar in their own games.
Wimbledon has started and as usual, fans have spotted various cricketers in the event. Deepti Sharma, Indian all-rounder, was also spotted attending the biggest tennis tournament today. A few days back she was a part of the Indian team for the Women's T20 World Cup, and gave some stellar performances.
Now she was spotted in the stands, watching cricket’s closest sport friend, Tennis. There she also caught the eyes of the reporters, who had various questions to ask her about the game. One such question has gone viral, where she was asked about a player who matches Novak Djokovic in cricket.
She responded by saying, “When you talk about Djokovic, everyone speaks about his mental strength. He is someone who never gives up, no matter how tough the situation is. In cricket, I think MS Dhoni sir is very similar. He is known for being very cool & calm. Whenever pressure situations come, he handles them really well. It never looks like he is in a difficult situation. He handles pressure so easily. Both Djokovic and Dhoni have that rare quality of staying calm and strong when it matters the most. Watching them, we learn how to stay calm and find a way out of tough situations.”
Our Take
MS Dhoni is being called the Captain Cool in the game, since the time he took captaincy of the Indian team. And Novak Djokovic is also known for his mental strength, which has made him a big player in the game. This also shows that Dhoni is not someone who is admired by the players, he is also someone who is being compared to the legends of other sports.
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