Beth Mooney Reclaims No. 1 Spot in ICC Women's T20I Rankings
Beth Mooney has climbed to the top of the ICC rankings once again. She regained her spot at the top of the table in the T20I rankings, dethroning the other batters. Mooney gave some of the finest performances for Australia Women in the T20 World Cup.
After a series of fantastic match-winning displays in the knockout stages of the Women's T20 World Cup, now London-based Beth Mooney is back on top of the International Cricket Council Women's T20I Batting Rankings. The Australian opener once again showcased her class under pressure, delivering crucial innings when her team needed them the most.
Mooney was pivotal to Australia's World Cup success through being consistent, composed and being able to anchor the innings. Her performances in the semi-final and final earned widespread praise, helping her overtake the competition and reclaim the No. 1 ranking.
The left-hander has also been one of the most reliable batters in women's cricket in the past couple of years, consistently playing well in ICC events and various other senior internationals. Her ability to return to the top game is another sign of her incredible consistency and dominance in the shortest format. In doing so, Beth Mooney further solidifies her place as one of the greatest women T20 batters of all time.
Our Take
Beth Mooney has been at her best form in the shortest format of the game. She became the key reason why Australia Women won the T20 World Cup, as she gave a strong start to the team in every tournament.