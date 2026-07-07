Suryakumar Yadav Slams Fake News, Backs Team India
Suryakumar Yadav had gone viral for some statements, claiming to be made by him. But the former Indian captain has finally clarified on all the outside noise. He confirmed those statements as false, and continued to back the Indian cricket team in the future series.
Suryakumar Yadav stood in the headlines over the last few days. Even though he has been dropped from the Indian team, some statements around his name have been going viral all over the internet. In those viral statements, it is being claimed that Suryakumar Yadav talked about the time when he was sacked as the captain.
July 7, 2026
It also said that the former Indian captain was not informed about this decision of him being sacked as a captain. These statements immediately went viral, and fans started to take over the comments section of the T20 World Cup 2026 winning captain. Eventually, Suryakumar Yadav decided to clarify the same with the help of a post.
Ek dum sahi pakde #correct 😊 https://t.co/oXbQA4UvaV— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 7, 2026
He clarified the viral statements, claiming that those were not his words. Moreover, he also backed the Indian team to get more success in the shortest format of the game. Some fans were left confused after his tweet, as Suryakumar made another tweet to show them what he was actually talking about.
Our Take
Over the past few days, it has been common for cricket fans to spot a cricketer going viral for the statements he didn't even make. Suryakumar Yadav was able to thrash all these statements with ease before they even went viral. Moreover, he showed his sportsmanship to a great extent, by backing the Indian team even in its challenging times.