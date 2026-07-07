The Real Reason Behind Sanju Samson's Zimbabwe T20I Absence
Sanju Samson has been dropped from the Indian team for the series against Zimbabwe. BCCI confirmed that they will be giving a rest to Samson for this series. Along with Samson, players such as Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and more, have also missed out.
The BCCI has announced the Indian team for its tour of Zimbabwe. This tour is all set to take place in the last week of July, as Shreyas Iyer leads the Indian team in the same. But when the squad was announced, some shocking changes were noticed by the fans. Sanju Samson had been dropped from the team.
However, BCCI clarified that Samson has been given some rest for this series. It should be noted that it is not just Sanju Samson, but other players such as Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh are also missing from the team. One of the key reasons for the same is to ensure that other players also get a chance in the T20I side.
Along with that, it should be noted that the ODI series between India and England will be coming to an end on 19 July. And the Test series against Sri Lanka will commence less than a month after the same. To ensure that players receive proper rest who feature in all three formats, the rest was needed.
Our Take
Sanju Samson is likely to be given a rest ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. He has not been able to do well in the shortest format of the game lately, as the BCCI thinks that this might be the time for him to assess the problems and come back stronger. Maybe the Indian team will go with the trio of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Sanju Samson in the top three.