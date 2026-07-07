The Real Reason Behind Sanju Samson's Zimbabwe T20I Absence

Sanju Samson is likely to be given a rest ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. He has not been able to do well in the shortest format of the game lately, as the BCCI thinks that this might be the time for him to assess the problems and come back stronger. Maybe the Indian team will go with the trio of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Sanju Samson in the top three.