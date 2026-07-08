Is It Time for KL Rahuls Return to Indias T20I Team?
KL Rahul has been excluded from India's T20I setup for a long time. Since his failure in the T20 World Cup 2022, the BCCI has not considered him in the shortest format. But Rahul continues to give some of the most consistent performances in the Indian Premier League.
With India struggling in T20Is, questions are growing over whether KL Rahul deserves another opportunity in the shortest format. The young team has not been consistent and they had just been held back by Ireland in the recent T20I series while they now sit 2-0 down with England. Lack of top-order batsman has been a big talking point for fans and experts alike.
In the meantime, Rahul still has an impressive record in the IPL. He ended the latest season with 593 runs, ranking among the top run-scoring Indian batsmen of the IPL, and was also the first Indian to cross the milestone of 150 runs in the tournament's history as well as prove match-winners.
All the same, Rahul is not in the India squad for the T20I format. Although the team is looking to fill it up with young players, there are many who think that his experience and track record of success will give them the stability they need both in the batting order and which can probably be found nowhere else at the moment. It has again become a much discussed topic in Indian cricket circles about his possible comeback.
Our Take
KL Rahul deserves a shot to make his return in the shortest format of the game. But that just seems a little unlikely to happen, as the Indian team is focusing more on building a team for the 2028 T20 World Cup.