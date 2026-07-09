Cricket Diplomacy! PM Modi Highlights India-Australia Friendship
Indian Prime Minister Narendra has gone to meet the Australian Prime Minister, to strengthen relations. Talks to host the Big Bash League opener are also taking place. PM Modi represented India and Australia's relations in cricketing terms.
Big Bash League is all set to be hosted in Australia, but the opening game will be played in Chennai. These are just reports which may be confirmed soon, as fans will be able to watch the Big Bash League takes place in India.
The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has visited Australia for some bilateral talks. But these talks are not just focused to improve the relations between the two countries in geopolitical areas. These talks were also focused to allow the Big Bash League to take place in India, as the opener is likely to take place in Chennai.
PM Modi described India and Australia's relations in cricket terms. He said, “Cricket is a diplomatic language in India and Australia relations. Our meetings are like a game of cricket, our agenda is as focused as an ODI, our decisions are as swift as a T20 and our partnership is as enduring and deep as a Test match.”
Our Take
With the Big Bash League likely to take place in India in December, fans will be a lot excited. Along with that, we may also see the Indian Premier League take place in Australia. The bilateral series may also take place between Indian Premier League and Big Bash League teams.