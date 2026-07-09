Cricket Star Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Face of MLB in India
Suryakumar Yadav has started a new chapter in his career. He has been named as the brand ambassador of Major League Baseball in India. The Indian baseball fans will now be excited for the big tournament, as the Indian 360° gets announced as the brand ambassador.
Major League Baseball (MLB) India has officially announced Suryakumar Yadav as its next Ambassador to advance baseball in India. Now, one of India's most popular cricketers, Suryakumar will help popularise the sport among Indians and motivate a new generation of baseball fans.
In that new role, Suryakumar will head to the U.S. for the catch-up MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia on 12-14 July. The league's top stars will grace the marquee, giving him the chance to witness the pinnacle of the sport and showcase India's talent to the world.
The move was made because MLB is increasingly making its presence count in India with the help of “cricket mania.” The announcement has been well-received by fans, as they feel this might bring baseball to a broader audience and enhance its presence in the nation. Even though Suryakumar Yadav is not associated with the Indian team now, he still continues to grow in the other sports.
Our Take
Suryakumar Yadav being named as the brand ambassador of Major League Baseball is a major boost for both Suryakumar Yadav and Baseball. He has already been a popular name in cricket, having led the Indian team to win the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2026. And baseball is often seen as a growing sport in the country, which could receive much more growth with Suryakumar Yadav as a brand ambassador.