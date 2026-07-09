Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence on Sanju Samsons Exclusion
Sanju Samson has been rested by the Indian team for the series against Zimbabwe. This decision has received a lot of backlash from the fans and analysts alike. Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin has also shared his opinion on the rest given to Sanju Samson by the BCCI.
These days the headlines do not just belong to the Indian team's struggles in the T20I format. It also belongs to Sanju Samson being excluded from the team for the series against Zimbabwe. After not being able to do well in the series against Ireland and England, he was first dropped from the playing XI and has now been rested.
However, BCCI giving clarification that Samson has been rested for this series has invited a lot of backlash. Recently, former Indian cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin, has also shared his thoughts on this matter. Ashwin has played with Sanju Samson in his time at Rajasthan Royals, as Samson was the skipper of the team.
In his video, Ashwin said, “What is the meaning of a rest? It is not a written rule that opportunities need to be given on these tours. What does Sanju Samson play? He only plays T20Is, not Tests and ODIs. What's the point of giving him rest? He can rest after the tour of Zimbabwe. He has a very nice place in Trivandrum. Why will he rest? He is just playing T20s. Why will he want to take rest. What else can I say? It's unfair. But, it is what it is.”
Our Take
Even Ravichandran Ashwin didn't like the decision of Sanju Samson receiving a rest for the series against Zimbabwe. Surely the Indian team has given rest to players such as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and more. But all of them have been a part of the team across different formats of the game.