Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence on Sanju Samsons Exclusion

In his video, Ashwin said, “What is the meaning of a rest? It is not a written rule that opportunities need to be given on these tours. What does Sanju Samson play? He only plays T20Is, not Tests and ODIs. What's the point of giving him rest? He can rest after the tour of Zimbabwe. He has a very nice place in Trivandrum. Why will he rest? He is just playing T20s. Why will he want to take rest. What else can I say? It's unfair. But, it is what it is.”