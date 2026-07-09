Shreyas Iyers Sister Defends Him After Tough Start as Captain

Her message quickly went viral and was favourably received by many of her fans who valued her for being by him side while he faced a difficult phase. Several fans, commenting on India's recent defeats in the T20Is, have pointed out that Shreyas is yet to be judged on his captaincy skills owing to the fact that he has played just a few matches. As more possibilities emerge, Shreyas will be looking for the critics to bite back as he leads and plays well on the pitch.