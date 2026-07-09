Shreyas Iyers Sister Defends Him After Tough Start as Captain
Shreyas Iyer's sister has finally talked about the criticism around him regarding the captaincy. Iyer has lost four out of the first five games as a skipper in T20Is. Shresta Iyer defended her brother for the same, saying that he will make a comeback for the team.
Shrestha Iyer has come out in support of her brother, Shreyas Iyer, amid criticism over his difficult start as India's T20I captain. In response to this backlash in social media, she highlighted that there have been times when every Indian skipper has had a rough patch in their careers.
She said, "Every captain of India has had done well in their own way. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar all have lost plenty of matches too, but if you keep targeting only Shreyas, then maybe you have some problem with him.”
Her message quickly went viral and was favourably received by many of her fans who valued her for being by him side while he faced a difficult phase. Several fans, commenting on India's recent defeats in the T20Is, have pointed out that Shreyas is yet to be judged on his captaincy skills owing to the fact that he has played just a few matches. As more possibilities emerge, Shreyas will be looking for the critics to bite back as he leads and plays well on the pitch.
Our Take
Shreyas Iyer surely had a tough start as a skipper in the international T20s. However, it should also be noted that in all the games that he has captained the Indian team came in the away series. He is yet to lead the T20I side at the home-ground, as he aims to regain momentum. We all know how strong a captain Shreyas Iyer was in the Indian Premier League, and he holds the temperament to show the same even in the international.