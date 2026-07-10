AI Simulation | T20 Blast | Jason Roy Fires Surrey to Thrilling Four-Wicket Win Over Kent
Jason Roy helped Surrey to secure a thrilling victory over Kent while chasing the target. Sam Billings scored a half-century which powered Kent to a massive total. But Jason Roy’s strong start and Tom Curran’s finish led the team to win the game with ease.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at St Lawrence Ground, which is a true batting surface with even bounce and quick outfield. The new ball will be providing a hint of seam movement under the English conditions, but the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen as the game progresses. Pacers who vary their pace and bowl yorkers will be effective in the death overs, and spinners will be able to find some grip in the middle overs. A first innings score of 175 to 185 will be considered as competitive. The weather conditions predict clear skies with mild temperatures and no threat of rain.
Toss
Surrey wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Ollie Pope aims to use the seam-friendly conditions early and dismantle Kent’s batting line-up.
Lineups
Kent: Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Sam Billings (C), Joe Denly, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart, Thomas Rogers, Jake Lintott, Matt Milnes, Hasan Mahmud
Surrey: Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Josh Philippe, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (C), Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Tom Lawes, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley
Match Report
Kent went on to post a total of 181/7, which was chased down by Surrey with four wickets remaining to win the game. Tawanda Muyeye was able to start aggressively for the team, as Daniel Bell-Drummond showed his intent from the other end. The team went on to post 56/1 in the powerplay, as Sean Abbott dismissed Muyeye for 34. Zak Crawley continued to score runs for the team after his wicket.
The middle overs were dominated by Sam Billings, who scored 52 runs off 36 balls. He maintained the run rate even though Jordan Clark and Reece Topley took wickets at regular intervals. Chris Jordan bowled well in the death overs, as the team conceded 10 runs in the last two overs, with Kent finishing at 181/7 in 20 overs.
Surrey started its chase on a strong note, as Jason Roy and Josh Philippe attacked Hasan Mahmud and Matt Milnes from the offset. Roy went on to score 68 runs off 34 balls, while Philippe went on to score 39 runs, as the team raced to score 68/1 in the powerplay. Kent was able to fight back with Jake Lintott, who removed both openers to halt the momentum.
Tom Curran and Dan Lawrence had a decisive partnership, as they went on to score 47 runs together. Surrey needed 18 runs off the last two overs, when Tom Curran launched Thomas Rogers for consecutive boundaries. Chris Jordan, further, finished the game off with a six at long-on. Surrey scored 184/6 to win the game by 6 wickets.
Player of the Match
Jason Roy wins the Player of the Match award for scoring 68 runs off 34 balls, which set the tone for the chase and kept things easier for the other batsmen.