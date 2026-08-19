T Dilip Reveals Who Introduced the Fielding Medal Tradition in Team India

In an interview when Dilip was asked about the same, he said, “It was during the Asia Cup that the idea first came to me. I remember taking it to captain Rohit Sharma over breakfast. I had originally envisaged medals for all departments — batting, bowling & fielding, proposed the idea to Rohit. It was Rohit who suggested that batting & bowling always get recognised with the Player of the Match award, so it was important that we do something for fielding. That's when we zeroed in on the fielding medal.”Our Take At that time, even Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid could not deny the fact that the fielders, who played a crucial role in the game were not rewarded with the POTM award for the same. So, to ensure that the players gave the best in the field and also to boost their confidence levels, the fielding medals were introduced. It went on to give some of the happiest moments to the Indian team, as fans remember the medal ceremonies during the 2023 World Cup.