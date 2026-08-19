Axar Patel Reveals the Impact of Virat Kohli’s 76 in T20 World Cup Final
Axar Patel talked about Virat Kohli's knock in the T20 World Cup finals in 2024. Kohli played a vital knock of 76 runs for the Indian team, which eventually helped India to win the title. When India stood at a challenging situation, Kohli shared the crease with Axar Patel.
In the T20 World Cup 2024, when India ended its ICC title wait, the role played by Virat Kohli was commendable. India lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav early in the game. But Kohli went on to take the charge as he stayed till the end.
He went on to score 76 runs for the team, which ultimately acted as the deciding factor in the game. In this, the King was also supported by Axar Patel, who held the other end firm, before he was run out by Quinton de Kock.
Recently, Axar Patel reflected on Kohli's heroics in the T20 World Cup finals. He said, "It’s very easy for people on the outside to troll because they don’t know what’s happening inside or how you have to deal with certain situations. At that time, I was playing freely because Virat Kohli was standing at the other end. I knew that even if I got out, he would handle things. That’s why I was able to take more risks. In the end, Virat Kohli covered and played really well. But at the end of the day, who understands cricket and players inside the team understand his value & his innings. In that situation, playing that way was necessary, and that’s what matters most".
Our Take
Virat Kohli received a lot of trolling for playing slow in the finals. But that was his last ever T20 game for the Indian team, and it showed that the shortest format of the game is not about smashing sixes or having a good strike rate all the time. Even Axar Patel said that the value of his innings was understood by the entire team.