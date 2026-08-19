Recently, Axar Patel reflected on Kohli's heroics in the T20 World Cup finals. He said, "It’s very easy for people on the outside to troll because they don’t know what’s happening inside or how you have to deal with certain situations. At that time, I was playing freely because Virat Kohli was standing at the other end. I knew that even if I got out, he would handle things. That’s why I was able to take more risks. In the end, Virat Kohli covered and played really well. But at the end of the day, who understands cricket and players inside the team understand his value & his innings. In that situation, playing that way was necessary, and that’s what matters most".