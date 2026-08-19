Harry Brook Ends Travis Head’s Reign at the Top of Test Rankings
The ICC rankings have received a major change in the Test format. Travis Head didn't have a good outing in the first Test against Bangladesh, due to which he lost three ranks. This further allowed Harry Brook, who stood at the second spot, to gain the top rank in the ICC rankings.
The ICC rankings have received its weekly update, and the English batsmen have received a lot of benefit through the same. In the Test rankings, the Australian batsman, Travis Head, has received a major hit following his performances in the first Test against Bangladesh.
Last week he stood at the top spot in the ICC rankings with 853 points to his name. And with his low scores against Bangladesh coming in a losing cause, his rating points have dropped to 819, causing him to lose three ranks at once. The player who stood at the top spot before the Bangladesh series is now holding the 4th place.
This meant some benefit for the English duo of Harry Brook and Joe Root. Brook is now the number one ranked ICC Test batsman, and he is being followed by his skipper, Joe Root. Steve Smith, another Fab Four star, has gained a rank, as he now stands at the third spot.
Our Take
While the ICC rankings have received a major update, it will be crucial for all the top four players to give their best and rank up in the standings. The key battle will stand between Joe Root and Steve Smith, as the cricket fans will be excited to see them fight it out for the top spot. Since two of the Fab Four players have retired, the remaining two still have some time to give nostalgia to the fans.